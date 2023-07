A jury trial is scheduled to begin late this month for Demarcus Gurlly of Greenville.

Gurlly faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and a count of obstructing justice in connection with the February 10, 2022, shooting death of Laquita M. Sullivan in Greenville.

The start of the jury trial is set for July 31 in Bond county Circuit Court.

The 29-year-old Gurlly remains incarcerated in the Bond County Jail. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and demanded a trial by jury.