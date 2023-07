Another special day will be observed at the Greenville Public Library on Tuesday, July 11,

Library Director Jo Keillor said that day is National Blueberry Muffin Day. If you check out materials from the library you could win two blueberry muffin pans and a blueberry muffin mix.

No purchase is necessary.

The library is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.