Greyhound Bus Crash Fatalities Identified

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identity of the three victims of the fatal Greyhound Bus crash that happened on Wednesday, July 12, at the Silver Lake Rest Area, on Interstate 70 near Highland.

The victims been identified as 34-year-old Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez, of New Jersey; 71-year-old Buford Paya, of Arizona; and 47 year old Bradley D. Donovan, of Springfield, IL.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.