GU Launches New & Improved Website

Greenville University has unveiled a new website design, to offer users an improved digital experience about the university.

The website, which can still be accessed at Greenville.edu, offers a clean, bold design telling the GU story in a mobile-friendly, easy to navigate format.

Terri Sunderland, the university’s chief marketing and communications officer, said the new site offers a clear articulation of the university’s brand and story, a modern, mobile-friendly design featuring animation, filtered news and media, a robust program search by field of study, degree, and keywords; stories from GU students, alumni and donors; and dashboards for users.

The website was designed by The FORM Group of Cleveland. Ohio. The new website replaced an aging system that had limitations and required significant developer involvement. With the new site, GU marketing personnel can be more responsive when changes are needed.