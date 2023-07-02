Habitat For Humanity House Blessing Monday

Bond County Habitat For Humanity has completed its latest home located at 419 West Washington Avenue in Greenville.

Tiffany Miller and her daughter are currently in the process of moving in.

A house blessing ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 3 at the house and will be followed by an open house.

The public is invited to attend the brief ceremony, and then tour the house.

Habitat For Humanity provides a hand up, and not a handout. A family is never given a Habitat house. It is required to provide “sweat equity,” putting in 200 hours to help build the home.

Habitat provides a 20-year, zero percent interest rate mortgage, based on the out-of-pocket costs to build the house.

Eric Watterson, president of Bond County Habitat For Humanity, and the board of directors expressed their appreciation to all volunteers from the Greenville community who helped build the house.