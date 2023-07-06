Habitat Turns Over Another Home To A Local Family

Bond County Habitat For Humanity held a special ceremony Monday evening to officially present a house, at 419 West Washington Avenue in Greenville, to Tiffany Miller and her daughter, Olivia.

Approximately 50 people gathered for the house blessing, led by Eric Watterson, president of the county Habitat For Humanity.

He pointed out that Tiffany was already officially the owner of the home, but he officially presented her with a key and asked her to show the audience her new house.

Mayor George Barber represented the City of Greenville and participated in the program.

After the blessing ceremony, many in attendance toured the new home.

Watterson told Jeff the group has built five houses in Greenville, one in Pocahontas, and one in Sorento. He said it’s truly a community effort and many volunteers help make it possible. Some donate materials and some donate labor. Watterson said the group has a great relationship with the City of Greenville, who sold them the current lot for $1. He said once they clean up the current site, and check their finances, they plan to put the notice out that they’ll be building a new home soon.

Habitat provides a 20-year 0 % interest rate mortgage, based on the out-of-pocket costs to build the home.

The family is required to participate in the building process. Many local businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals donated time and materials for the construction of the house.

For every house completed, the local Habitat chapter gives $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity International to build a home in a third world country.