Health Dept Back To School Clinic

The Bond County Health Department is hosting its fifth annual Back To School Clinic Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Healthcare professionals will be there to provide physical exams, dental exams, immunizations and healthcare education for back to school requirements.

Participants will be entered in a free drawing for a chance to win items. Popsicles will be available to all participants.

Exams and immunizations are by appointment only. For physicals and/or immunizations call 664-1442, extension 126. Dental appointments can be scheduled at the same number, extension 152.

The Bond County Health Department is located at 1520 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

