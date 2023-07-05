IDVA Announces Partnership With IL Joining Forces

Today, the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) is announcing a one-year contract with Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) to administer the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program (IWAP), a 24/7 warm helpline and resource for Illinois Veterans, their families, and caregivers. This free and confidential service was initiated by the State of Illinois in 2011 to assist Veterans transitioning from military service and challenged with PTSD, mild TBI, Military sexual trauma, stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, substance abuse, and overall emotional wellness.

“IJF’s more than ten years of extensive experience in connecting Illinois Veterans with resources and services uniquely positions it to execute IWAP,” said IDVA Director Terry Prince. “This partnership exemplifies what we can accomplish when we combine our knowledge and experience with our shared mission of serving Illinois Veterans.”

“IJF is honored to partner with IDVA and the State of Illinois to ensure our Illinois Veterans have access to the care and resources they need to prosper and enjoy the life they served to protect” said IJF Executive Director Brenda Osuch. “IDVA’s commitment to our Illinois Veterans and their families with the Illinois Warrior Assistance Program (IWAP) is another example of how IDVA is making Illinois a premier home for Veterans.”

IWAP provides the following services:

Access to a 24/7 warm helpline

Resource navigation

Case management which includes assessment, case planning, implementation (service connection), monitoring, and follow-up

Referral to behavioral health services placement after 24/7 access to warm helpline

The confidential warm helpline number is 877-455-IWAP (4297), and the website is www.Illinoiswarrior.org. The warm helpline is not a hotline, crisis line, or suicide prevention line. Those in crisis should call 988 and select one (1) or dial 911.

Veterans who are Illinois residents and neither an inmate of a public institution or resident of a nursing home are eligible to participate in IWAP’s services.

Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) was launched in 2012 through an inter-governmental agreement between the IDVA and Military Affairs (IDMA) as a statewide, public-private network of military and Veteran-serving organizations working together to improve services for Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF).

As a stand-alone nonprofit organization, IJF helps service members, Veterans, and their families navigate the “sea of goodwill” to find the support they need, when they need it. To learn more: https://www.illinoisjoiningforces.org/.