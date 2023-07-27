Increase In Utility Line Locates In Greenville

Greenville residents have seen a big increase in small, colored flags, on metal wires stuck in the ground to mark utility lines.

George Schofield, Greenville public works supervisor, said it all has to do with a project to install in-ground optical fiber for internet service by Computer Techniques, LLC, also known as CTI Fiber.

According to Schofield, CTI hired a company to help with the project and it has secured three subcontractors to assist. He said the goal is for everything to be done within six months.

Before any digging occurs in Illinois, underground utility lines must be located and marked with flags or paint. The optical fiber is being installed on City of Greenville right-of-way.

Schofield said employees in his department have been busy marking lines, with one man focused totally on that work, and another helping when he can. The city is locating sanitary sewer lines, water lines, storm sewer and a little bit of fiber and electric lines.

Marking utility lines is definitely a group effort. Schofield said Ameren is marking its electric and gas lines, A T & T is focusing on telephone lines, and Sparklight cable TV has some underground lines to mark.

The city’s public works supervisor reported that at the pre-construction meeting, he asked that the utility flags be removed by CTI when work in an area is done. He added it is important that residents keep the flags in place until work is completed.

There’s no doubt the flags provide a colorful scene. Ameren uses yellow for gas and red for electric, A T & T and Sparklight use orange, and the city has blue for water and green for sanitary sewer lines.

Residents are reminded Illinois law requires JULIE, or the Joint Utility Locating Information for Excavation, be notified, at least two days, but not more than 14 days before any digging project. Regardless of the project size or depth.

For more information about JULIE go online at Illinois1Call.com.