ISP Announce Multiple Arrests In Washington County Murder

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation have announced the arrest of 44-year-old Kevin Loucks, 57-year-old Milton Robinson, and 45-year-old Arrion Sanders, all from Belleville, for alleged First-Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

The arrests come after an investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Montez Pearson. On July 19 Pearson was located deceased near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County. Loucks was taken into custody on July 23 after a search warrant was executed at his residence in Belleville. Robinson was taken into custody the next day, while Sanders was taken into custody on July 27, both in Belleville.

The ISP was assisted during the investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Belleville Police Department.

All three suspects remain in custody at the Washington County Jail with bond set at $1,000,000,