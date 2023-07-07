KC To host Basic Life Support For Healthcare Providers July 17

The Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education will offer the American Heart Association “Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers” course at the KC Main Campus on Monday, July 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The BLS Instructor-led course teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support skills for application in pre-hospital and in-facility environments, focusing on High-Quality CPR and tea dynamics. This basic life support course is for healthcare providers but is open to the public.

The class costs $40.00, and the registration number is COED 5999 MC01D.

For further information or to register, call the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this class.