KPD Movie In The Park A Successful Event

Kingsbury Park District held it first Party In The Park movie night at Patriot’s Park last Friday.

According to Kayla Curry, district recreation program, it was a fun event. She said there were over 125 people in attendance. She thanked the event sponsors for making the event possible for the community. There was Sandlot trivia before and concessions were available to attendees. Kayla said organizers hope to have another event in the future.

The movie was “The Sandlot.”

Youngsters from the Bond County Area Theatre group sang early in the evening before the movie.