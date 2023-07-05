KPD Party In The Park Friday

Community members are invited to a big Kingsbury Park District event Friday, July 7 at Patriot’s Park.

District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the Glow Party with DJ Brad Rogers will begin at 7:30 PM. At dusk they will show “The Sandlot.” Activities will be held near the main pavilion at the park. Concessions will be available and proceeds from the concessions will benefit the Bond County CORE group and the Unit 2 Band Boosters. The first 100 attendees will receive glow sticks and other glow items will also be available for purchase.

For more information, call the Kingsbury Park District office at 664-4969.