Lincoln Land Leathernecks Award Scholarships

The Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, Department of IL, Marine Corps League recently awarded 7 individual $500 Educational Grants to local High School Seniors for College expenses. Seven grants is the most the Detachment has been able to provide in a single year and they said their goal is to offer even more next year.

Pictured, L to R, above: Leathernecks member Herb Knobeloch, Jr.; Lexi Ceto of Germantown; Cody Schiefer of Aviston; Carter Von Bokel of Germantown; Hayden Hoerchler of Trenton; Ella Gagen of Freeburg; and Ethan Karban of Belleville. Unable to attend the presentation was Rylie Jansen of Albers.