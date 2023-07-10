Lincoln Land Leathernecks Award Scholarships

By
WGEL
-

The Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, Department of IL, Marine Corps League recently awarded 7 individual $500 Educational Grants to local High School Seniors for College expenses. Seven grants is the most the Detachment has been able to provide in a single year and they said their goal is to offer even more next year.

Pictured, L to R, above: Leathernecks member Herb Knobeloch, Jr.; Lexi Ceto of Germantown; Cody Schiefer of Aviston; Carter Von Bokel of Germantown; Hayden Hoerchler of Trenton; Ella Gagen of Freeburg; and Ethan Karban of Belleville. Unable to attend the presentation was Rylie Jansen of Albers.

Previous articleSafety Tips During Extreme Heat Month
Next articleCongresswoman Mary Miller Hosting Local Office Hours

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR