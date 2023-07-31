Local Realtor On Effect Of Property Taxes

Property taxes have been a hot topic lately. WGEL asked Noel Harnetiaux, of Bond County Realtors, what kind of effect property taxes have on home sales and prices.

She told us her office has received many phone calls since the tax assessments went out, from people wanting to sell their home. She pointed out that if you go that route, you’ll be buying something else in what is a seller’s market. She said property taxes affect what people can buy, because you’re looking at what you can pay per month and if you need to set aside more of that amount for escrow and taxes, you may not be able to buy as expensive a house.

Click below to hear more:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/NOEL-ON-TAXES-1.mp3

Harnetiaux said part of the reason that property taxes are high in Bond County is because residents are taking on some of the burden because of a lack of industry and business that are present in other communities. She said if you want to relieve some of that burden, you should shop locally and support local businesses, which will make it easier to attract more business and industry, which will allow for more sharing of the tax burden.

Click below for more of her comments:

If you have questions concerning your property assessment, you can contact the supervisor of assessments office at 664-2848 or stop by the office at 206 West Main in Greenville.