Marine Joe Hagen Recognized With Award From South Korea

During their June 28th meeting, the Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174, Department of IL, Marine Corps League, recognized member Joe Hagen with an award received that day from the government of South Korea.

The award, “Ambassador For Peace” recognized Joe’s service in the Korean War in defense of South Korea. Joe served in 1952 and 1953 as a Marine doing his duty for Country and ‘Corps in response to a communist invasion from the North Korean army beginning in 1950.

This is a newly created award for Americans who served in South Korea by the South Korean Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.