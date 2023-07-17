Meth Arrests In Montgomery County

A recent Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine.

During the early morning hours of July 11, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the possible possession of illegal narcotics at a residence in Hillsboro. Based on information obtained during the investigation, Deputies sought and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the City of Hillsboro.

Deputies along with officers from the Hillsboro Police Department and the South Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed the search warrant which resulted in the seizure of approximately one ounce of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and the arrests of 40 year old David W. Lynch, of Hillsboro; 34 year old Faith N. Ingles, of Hillsboro; 26 year old Chelsie N. Giller, of Greenville; 49 year old Travis L. Hartman, of Hillsboro; and 47 year old Christopher A. Smith, of Hillsboro.

All five individuals face felony charges for Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine. Travis L. Hartman’s bond has been set at $15,000.00. Christopher A. Smith’s bond has been set at $150,000.00.

Further charges are pending.