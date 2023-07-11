MO Man Pleads To 1987 Death Of Former Clinton County Resident

The Breese Journal newspaper reports a Missouri man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 1987 murder of Karla Delcour Adams, who was 22 at the time of her death in Missouri.

Adams had lived in Hoffman, graduated from Carlyle High School and attended Kaskaskia College.

According to the Breese newspaper, Kirby R. King, age 68, of Gray Summit, Missouri pleaded guilty to felonious restraint and involuntary manslaughter. He is to be sentenced this week.

Franklin County, Missouri investigators reopened the case in 2018 which led to King being arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Adams’ deceased body was discovered in a woods on June 24, 1987, near St. Clair, Missouri. The cause of death was reported to be strangulation and medical authorities believed the woman had died three days earlier.