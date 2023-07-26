Motor Home Fire At Durley Camp

A motor home fire occurred at Durley Camp, northeast of Greenville, during the noon hour Tuesday.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters received the alarm at 12:06 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Sutton told WGEL that when firefighters arrived, the back one-third of the motor home was on fire. Two persons in the unit were able to escape without injury.

Sutton reported the fire was contained to the one motor home, as campers on each side of it were moved before fire trucks arrived. The assistant chief said there was some damage to a Southwestern Electric power pole and the power supply going to the motor home.

Sutton said the occupants advised the air conditioning, in the rear of the motor home, was running and they smelled smoke coming from that area.

Firefighters were on the scene about 90 minutes. Providing mutual aid to the Greenville District were firefighters from the Smithboro Fire Protection District. A Rural Med ambulance crew was on stand-by, in case needed, and the Shoal Creek District was also notified then told not to come after the fire was brought under control.