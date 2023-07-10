Mulberry Grove Cemetery History Walking Tour

Meet at Mulberry Grove Cemetery for the upcoming gathering of Bond County Historical Society and Bond County Genealogical Society. This event will take place on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 7 pm. Our hosts will delve into the cemetery’s history and its ongoing operations. Additionally, our guides will narrate stories about some of Bond County’s esteemed residents laid to rest there.

Society members and the public are invited to attend the evening’s history walk activities. Tour the rolling lawns, networks of gravel paths and stands of trees, and explore both the old sections and new sections of the cemetery where all ages, styles, and conditions of tombstones mingle. Plus take the precious opportunity to visit the stones of family and/or friends.

There is no admission fee for the walk, but donations to Mulberry Grove Cemetery c/o Village Hall (P.O. Box 8, Mulberry Grove, IL 62262) are welcome.

Mulberry Grove Cemetery is located at the intersection of US-40 with 7th Avenue, Mulberry Grove, Illinois.

Early pioneers began to be buried near the first schoolhouse/church in the Mulberry Grove neighborhood. The oldest marked burial has a death date of 1832; four are from 1835. The deed of the cemetery was first made to the village in 1884. Two additions were added in 1887 and 1915 and include a Potter’s Field. There are presently more than 2,000 burials with much room left in the design for more. More than 150 veterans are buried at Mulberry Grove Cemetery; it is no wonder volunteers maintain an “Avenue of Flags” on patriotic occasions. An eagle statue erected by the “Grand Army of the Republic’s Woman’s Relief Corps and Citizens” was cast in 1898 and stands near the gazebo.

The next gatherings planned for Bond County Historical Society are a Business Meeting at Bond County Museum, 7pm on Tuesday, July 25, then a Rural Church History Dinner Potluck and Program at Hurricane Creek Church of the Brethren, 6pm on Tuesday, August 22.