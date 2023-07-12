Mulberry Grove Still Waiting For Information On Speed Limit Request

At Monday’s meeting of the Mulberry Grove Village Board, Village Attorney Jeff Mollet advised he has no news regarding the quest to lower the speed limit near the intersection of Route 40 and the Mulberry Grove-Keyesport Road.

The request has been made to the Illinois Department of Transportation, since Route 40 is a state road.

For safety reasons, village officials would like to reduce the speed limit approaching the intersection.

Mollet told the board IDOT was going to conduct a traffic study at that location. He plans to find out if that study is underway or completed.

The board approved allowing Timber Trails Campground to conduct a golf cart parade. It will take place on Saturday, August 12.

Mayor Cherie Henson reported the village police officer has recently issued several traffic tickets to motorists, and they have been filed with the Bond County circuit clerk’s office.

A resolution was approved by the board to proceed with court action, in regard to the condition of a building in the downtown area on Wall Street.