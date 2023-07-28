New CEO/President Selected For The FNB

A new president and CEO for The FNB Community Bank has been selected by the bank’s board of directors.

Steve C. Henna, a Vandalia native and long-time employee of FNB, was promoted to the position on a unanimous vote of the board.

Henna began his career at FNB in 1988 as a loan officer and during the next 25 years was promoted to senior lender, chief lending officer, and senior vice president. He was elected to the board of directors in 2015.

Henna said he is honored to be selected by the board, adding this will allow him to have a greater impact on the communities served by the bank. He said the talented employees of the bank care deeply about serving their customers, and “together we will keep moving forward.”

The FNB Community Bank has seven locations, three in Vandalia, and one each in Ramsey, Patoka, Greenville and Mulberry Grove.