New KPD Board Member Takes Oath

The Kingsbury Park District Board officially seated a new member Monday evening.

Greg Sanders took the oath of office, after being appointed to the board last month. He fills the term vacated by David Henrichsmeyer, who resigned in the spring. The term ends in 2025.

A discussion occurred about the state Open Space and Land Acquisition and Development grant, which was awarded to the district by the state at the end of February.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the total grant is for $600,000 and the district is to receive an advanced payment of $300,000. According to Sauerwein, that advanced payment has yet to be received.

The money is to be spent at William S. Wait Park, the site of the district ‘s swimming pool. The projects include installation of a dog park, pickle ball courts, and a new playground, plus renovations in the south end of the park for soccer fields and pouring sidewalks to connect park amenities.

A new maintenance shed will soon be constructed on the south end of Jaycee Park. Sauerwein advised the old house, along Dewey Street, has been torn down and dirt is being trucked to the site in preparation of the new building. He hopes that by August 1 work will start on the foundation of the new structure.