New Unit 1 Personnel Introduced To Board

After Monday night’s Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education meeting, the board members went to the cafeteria to greet new personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.

Introduced were Samuel Barber as junior-senior high PE and driver education teacher, Jerad File as a high school English teacher, Adam Haston as junior-senior high principal, Emma Jackson as a junior-senior high PE aide, Loren Leitschuh as a fourth and fifth grade science teacher, Kelsi Smith as a junior high science teacher, and Lis Ward as a second grade teacher.

Other members of the teaching staff were also at the gathering.