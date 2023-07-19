New Unit 1 Personnel Introduced To Board

Starting their first full year in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school district next month will be (l-r) Samuel Barber, Loren Leitschuh, Emma Jackson, Lis Ward, Kelsi Smith, Adam Haston and Jerad File.

After Monday night’s Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education meeting, the board members went to the cafeteria to greet new personnel for the 2023-2024 school year.

Introduced were Samuel Barber as junior-senior high PE and driver education teacher, Jerad File as a high school English teacher, Adam Haston as junior-senior high principal, Emma Jackson as a junior-senior high PE aide, Loren Leitschuh as a fourth and fifth grade science teacher, Kelsi Smith as a junior high science teacher, and Lis Ward as a second grade teacher.

Other members of the teaching staff were also at the gathering.

