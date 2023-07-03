Numerous Weekend Calls For Keyesport FD

The Keyesport Fire Department had a busy few days this past weekend.

Chief Jim Golder told WGEL that they responded to multiple calls about power lines being down from this weekend’s storms.

There was also a structure fire on Saturday, July 1. The call came in around 3:20 PM and the fire started in an attached garage with a vehicle still inside. The home the garage was attached to received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Thankfully, the owners were able to escape the structure with no injuries on scene.

Fire personnel from the Mulberry Grove, Wheatfield, and Carlyle Fire Departments provided mutual aid. Med Star Ambulance, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, and Clinton County Emergency Management Agency were on scene as well. Crews were on scene for about two and a half hours.