Personnel Action From Recent Unit Two Meeting

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on several personnel matters at its meeting last week.

The resignation of Jason Rakers as Pocahontas School principal was accepted, in addition to the resignation of Donald Smith, as a Social Studies teacher and coach at Pocahontas School.

Tamara Thole resigned as a Pre-Kindergarten teacher at Mulberry Grove and Ben Harris resigned as high school cross country and head girls track coach at the high school.

The board hired:

Gabrielle Rennegarbe as a parent educator,

Josie Garmon as a paraprofessional in the Pre-K program.

Robin Eifert as a special education program paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High,

Mary Beth Kuenstler as a special education program paraprofessional at the high school, on a vote of 6-1 with Stephanie Gerl voting no; and

Kate Vollintine as a school bus driver.

Janice Myers was transferred from a mid-day custodian to a night shift custodian at Greenville Elementary School.

Board members approved a three-percent stipend to activity sponsors Joanne Wagner for Junior High Art Club, Tim Gusewelle for High School Art Club, Jackie Blumer for Junior High STEM Club, and Laura Miller for High School Student Council.