Pierron Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Two

Ricardo E. Medina, age 24 of Pierron, has pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery, stemming from a stabbing incident that occurred May 19 at Hogg House in East Pierron.

Medina entered the pleas in Bond County Circuit Court on July 12, appearing via video conferencing. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Bond County Jail, with credit for time served, and was placed on court supervision for 30 months.

He must pay fines, fees, restitution, and court costs totaling $16,649.

WGEL has learned Medina has been returned to his home country.

Two Pocahontas men were injured in the stabbing case. One was cut or stabbed twice in the right shoulder and once in the left shoulder. The other was stabbed in the upper right arm. The weapon was a box-cutter style of knife, according to Sheriff Jim Leitschuh.

As part of the plea agreement, two other charges against Medina were dismissed by the state.