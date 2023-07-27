Plummer Summer Reading Program

Illinois State Senator Jason Plummer, from the 55th District, is encouraging children and senior citizens to participate in his summer reading clubs.

Boys and girls in first through 12th grades are invited to read eight books by the end of the summer. Those completing the challenge will receive an official certificate of recognition from the Illinois Senate.

Senior citizens are also urged to read at least eight books this summer, to get the Senate certificate.

To obtain the official Summer Reading Club forms and find out more information, go to SenatorJasonPlummer.com. Completed forms, listing books read, must be returned by students no later than August 4, and returned by senior citizens by September 15.