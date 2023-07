Bond County Project Parenting is sponsoring an event in Pocahontas next week.

The Pocahontas Playgroup will take place Tuesday, July 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. in Gretchen Wilson Park.

Any Bond County family with a child under three years of age is invited to join. Older siblings are also welcome.

To RSVP or ask questions, call the Project Parenting office at 664-5009, option 2.