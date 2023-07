Bond County Project parenting is hosting an evening playgroup activity Thursday, July 27 at the Early Childhood Center Outdoor Classroom in Greenville.

It will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

The entire family is welcome. Kids will enjoy outdoor play and every family will receive a free toy and book to take home.

Project Parenting is for boys and girls under three years of age, but for Thursday’s event, the older siblings can attend.

To RSVP or for more information, call 664-5009, option 2.