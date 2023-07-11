Rakers Leaving As Pocahontas Principal

After 11 years as principal at Pocahontas School, Jason Rakers has taken a high school principal job.

Rakers is the new principal of Okawville High School.

He said he has mixed emotions about leaving the Pocahontas students and staff, and he is proud of what was accomplished at the school during his time there.

Rakers taught two years at Centralia Junior High, then was a coach, teacher, dean of students and athletic director at Aviston Junior High nine years before becoming Pocahontas School principal.

He told WGEL he was proud to be part of the Bond County Unit 2 administrative team. Rakers said the group does more than work together, noting it says a lot when you choose to hang out with people outside of work.

Rakers said he’s ready for the new challenge at Okawville High School, adding his time at Pocahontas School was fun and a good ride.