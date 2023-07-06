Senior Center Activities For July

The month of July is filled with activities at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville.

Lis Ward, program coordinator, said new activities are on the calendar. On July 7 there will be a Data Privacy Class. A Financial Emergency Preparedness Class for seniors will be offered July 11. The center’s first lap swim activity will be July 12. Transportation to the KPD pool will be provided by Bond County Transit. On July 13, the BCAT kids’ group will offer a preview of their musical which will be put on later that week. The monthly book club meets on July 19.

For the lap swim, seniors need to be at the center by 11:45 a.m. and the fee is $4 per person. Another lap swim is also scheduled for July 26.

The data privacy class on July 7 starts at 11 a.m. and the Financial Emergency Preparedness Class starts at 2 p.m.

To see the rest of the senior center July calendar, go online to BondSeniors.org.

For more information, call 664-1465.