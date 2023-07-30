Severe Weather Impacts WGEL Listening Area

Severe weather tore through the WGEL listening area Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch during the mid-afternoon hours. Shortly before 5 PM a warning was issued for much of our listening area, plus counties to the south and southwest of us. Several Missouri counties were under the same warning. The warning was extended once and overall lasted over an hour.

The large storm system contained winds measuring up to 80 miles per hour and dropped heavy rains.

6/10 of an inch of rain fell during that storm and the overnight hours, measured in the Greenville area. Local authorities received several reports of limbs down and power lines arcing.

There were some reports of power outages north of town, but the majority of the outages were further west, spreading from the St. Louis area to the Metro East. At one point Ameren reported nearly 94,000 homes without power in their service area.