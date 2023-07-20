Sorento School Building Up For Sale

Sorento School was closed by Bond County Community Unit 2 at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

After over a year without classes being held in it, the Sorento School building and grounds are being placed up for sale.

At Wednesday night’s Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education meeting, and following an executive session, the board approved a resolution directing the sale of the school building by sealed bids.

Before that motion was voted on, another motion to defer the decision of approving the resolution until the next meeting was offered by Don Wall and Stephanie Gerl, both from Sorento. That motion failed with Wall and Gerl voting yes, and no votes by Aimee Frey, Ryan Reavis, Adam Simmonds, Randi Workman, and Dylan Carr.

A vote was then taken on the resolution to sell the school building and property. It passed 5-2 with Carr, Frey, Workman, Simmonds and Reavis voting yes and Gerl and Wall voting no.

The resolution indicates the minimum reserve price will be established by Superintendent Wes Olson to also cover anticipated closing costs.

Olson told WGEL that according to law, the district has 60 days from the passage of the resolution to complete a sale. There are publication requirements which must be met by the district.

The final date for bids and other details are still to be determined.

The superintendent said the district had three options regarding what to do with the property. They were accepting sealed bids, selling by auction, or executing an intergovernmental agreement with an entity.

Olson told WGEL the district reached out to the Village of Sorento in March about an intergovernmental agreement, and up to now there has been no formal agreement.