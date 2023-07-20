State’s Attorney Reacts To SAFE-T Act Ruling

The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, on a vote of 5-2, that the new controversial Illinois SAFE-T Act is constitutional. It goes into effect September 18.

Sixty-five state’s attorneys, including Bond County’s Dora Mann, were part of a lawsuit, arguing the act is unconstitutional. The case went to the Illinois Supreme Court earlier this year.

The act will eliminate cash bail for those arrested in the state. Proponents note that under the act, people can be detained pending trial, only if they pose a threat to the public or are a flight risk.

State’s Attorney Mann was upset about the ruling and was asked about it at Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting. She said Illinois will be the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail. She said while she will follow the law, she believes this move will be detrimental to the state. Mann pointed out detainees can only be held for up to 90 days and there is one individual currently in the Bond County Jail on a murder charge who has been in jail for 18 months. She said most of those who are arrested will not be held whatsoever, which will lead to staff in her office working seven days a week.

Mann said in addition to the strain on her office, it will put strain on all levels of law enforcement as well. The mandate is unfunded and she pointed out the county will experience a $600,000 loss in revenue just from not having bail fees. The State’s Attorney said she called the county jail recently, the staff member told her the detainees were having a party as they just heard the news about the supreme court ruling and they couldn’t hear her talking on the phone.

Mann said since the act was originally passed, there have been some amendments, making it better, but it will still take a lot of adjustment to prepare for it.

She indicated criminal complaints and release orders will have to be done seven days a week.