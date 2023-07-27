Stewart Named Teen Miss Heart USA

Bond County native Cortney Stewart is the 2023 Illinois Teen Miss Heart of USA.

She registered in the system pageant, known as Miss Heart of the USA, and received the Bond County title. She had to do at least 250 hours of community service, find sponsors and advocate for the crown to serve cause.

This past March, Cortney was in the Illinois competition and won the state title. That led to her going to the nationals earlier this month in Alabama. She was in the top five in heart wear, self-introduction, interview, formal wear, and patriotic wear, and was second runner-up for the title of National Teen Miss Heart of the USA second runner-up.

Cortney advised her title includes a lot of community service hours, so if she’s needed as a volunteer, call 606-0909.