Super Bowl Uniform At DeMoulin Museum

There’s an interesting, new exhibit in the DeMoulin Museum.

A special ceremony was held June 24 to unveil a band uniform, made by DeMoulin Brothers of Greenville, for the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show. That show in Indianapolis featured Madonna and CeeLo Green.

Josh Torres, who attended the unveiling of the exhibit, is the band director at Center Grove High School in Indiana and oversaw the performance during the show. He talked about the secrecy mandated regarding the halftime event and the extensive rehearsals held by the members of the 100-piece drum line.

Torres has loaned one of the original uniforms and several photos to the museum. He said being a high school band director it’s easy to lose track of some things because there’s so much going on. He said he had the uniform sitting upstairs in storage and always planned to do something with it. When Goldsmith contacted him, he thought this was the perfect solution that would be good for our community and for his students to have the memory live on.

Also attending the exhibit unveiling was Marcia Walker, who was supervisor of the DeMoulin’s embroidery department at the time. She talked about the many adjustments that were needed to get CeeeLo Green’s uniform just right.

DeMoulin’s also made the uniforms worn by the drum line.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith told the story about tracking down Torres and the band uniform.

DeMoulin President Don Adamski remembers the secrecy involved in the project and how the uniforms were made for six weeks in November and December, normally when the plant is closed for the holiday season.

He said, “In typical DeMoulin fashion, the order was delivered on time, and looked and performed great on stage.”