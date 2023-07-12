Three Fatalities, Numerous Injuries In I-70 Bus Accident

Three people were killed and numerous others received serious injury in an accident on westbound I-70 near the Silver Lake Rest Area in Madison County Wednesday morning just before 2 AM.

Illinois State Police report a Greyhound bus, which was transporting passengers, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, and struck three commercial motor vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the rest area.

Three fatalities are confirmed and multiple others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, four by helicopter and at least 10 by ambulance. All were bus passengers. No one in the commercial motor vehicles was injured.

Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 was closed between mileposts 28 and 24 for several hours Wednesday morning.