Tourism Committee Meeting Thursday

The Greenville Tourism Committee has several items on its agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

Four funding requests will be considered. They include the upcoming events the Greenville Airport Airstravaganza, Bond County Humane Society Paws In The Park, and Hill’s Fort Society Hill’s Fort Rendezvous.

The other request is for a winter national get-together, at the American Farm Heritage Museum, in February of next year. The event is sponsored by the Hartland Oliver Collectors.

Thursday’s Tourism Committee meeting is at 5:15 p.m. in the Greenville Municipal Building.