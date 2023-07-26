Tractor Fire In Keyesport District

A tractor being used in a field was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon.

Keyesport Fire Protection District firefighters received the alarm at 2:42 p.m.

Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder said the tractor was being used in a stubble field when the driver noticed smoke and the fire began. He was able to drive the tractor to an area of the field already worked, then call the fire department.

The field is located a few miles south of Keyesport along Dale Road.

Chief Golder said he could see the smoke from the village. Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes.