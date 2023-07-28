Two Killed In Accident Thursday

Two Bond County residents lost their lives in an accident Thursday evening.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department reports a passenger vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Michael J. Parr, of Greenville, was heading westbound on Sorento Avenue around 5:43 PM.

According to officials, Parr lost control of the vehicle about a quarter mile west of Mt. Tabor Avenue and the vehicle crashed. Both Parr and his passenger, 39-year-old Jessica L. Theodor, of Pocahontas, were killed in the accident as both were ejected from the vehicle.