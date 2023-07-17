Two Rounds Of Severe Weather Sunday

Severe weather moved through Bond County twice Sunday afternoon and early evening. 70+ MPH winds and some hail moved through in the 4PM hour on Sunday along with very heavy rain. Several large trees were reported downed around Greenville and the county, including First Street, Elm, Idler, and Butternut. One large tree fell across a house near the Idler/Butternut intersection. Greenville Police and Greenville Fire Protection District personnel secured the scene until Ameren’s arrival and RuralMedEMS stood by. No injuries were reported.

A second round of storms moved through the county line area between Bond and Montgomery County about an hour after the first storms moved out. Madison and Macoupin Counties also saw severe weather Sunday.

A home in the 900 block of Winter Street had this tree uprooted in the storms…

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel took these photos around town Sunday following the severe weather…