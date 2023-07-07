Unit 2 High School Updates Policy On Phones

At its regular June meeting, the Bond County Unit 2 Board of Education approved the student handbooks at all centers for next school year.

One change pertains to high school students having cell phones during school.

High School Principal Kara Harris advised she has noticed the phones can be a big distraction when teachers are trying to conduct classes.

Harris recommended, and the board agreed, to now have holders with pouches in each classroom where students can put the phones. The phones must be off.

The principal said students will get their phones back at the end of the class so they can check them between classes.

In the past, high school students were able to possess the phones as long as they were off and not visible.