Unit Two Budget Didn’t Need Amended

Plans were made to amend the Bond County Community Unit 2 Fiscal Year 2023 budget at the end of June, but the school board learned at its recent meeting that wasn’t necessary.

Superintendent Wes Olson said after a lot of hard work by Angie Brentlinger and Bobby Koontz, the district was able to reclassify some expenditures and therefore do not have to amend the budget, which he said is a good thing.

Angie Brentlinger is the district comptroller/treasurer. Bobby Koontz is executive director of operations.

Adjustments were made in four budget funds with the largest reallocation being about $13,000 in the life-health safety fund. It was reported all changes were approved by the district accountant/auditor.

The board took action to allow students credit for two high school classes.

In the past, the grades received in music and physical education were not included in a student’s grade point average. That will change with the 2023-24 school year.

It was reported discussions are underway at the committee, board, and administrative levels regarding the weighting of advanced high school classes offered to students.

If eventually approved, the grades of students taking advanced placement classes would be worth more on the grade point average.

Superintendent Olson said this would give students an incentive to enroll in upper-level courses. He noted many other school districts do this.