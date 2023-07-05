Unit Two School Board Personnel Actions

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items.

The retirement of Kim Lugge as Greenville Elementary School music teacher was accepted. It is effective at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.

Tonya Kampwerth’s retirement as a teacher at Pocahontas School was approved, effective the end of the 2026-2027 school year. The board agreed to grant her 100 sick leave days to complete her 35 years of service.

Sheila Enloe is retiring as head custodian at Pocahontas School effective September 12.

A resolution to dismiss non-certified employee Jon Thacker was approved.

The school board accepted the resignations of Lorna Mosbacher as a teacher at the high school, Dawn Pennington, and Angela Wall as Pre-K program paraprofessionals, Becky Albers as the student council advisor at the high school, and Kay Hemann as an administrative assistant at the high school.

Many individuals were hired to fill Unit 2 positions.

They include:

Elizabeth Wilkinson as the Pocahontas School music teacher,

Claire-Elise Huber as an English teacher at the high school,

Kellee Suzuki and Nichole Spurgeon as Pre-School For All teachers at the Early Childhood Center,

Lindsey Turley as a library clerk at the Greenville Elementary School,

Jennifer Harlan as a library clerk and APEX facilitator at the high school,

Brooke Weiss as a paraprofessional in the Mulberry Grove Pre-K program,

Eva Krupinski as a special education program paraprofessional at the Greenville Elementary School,

Brittany Lape as a special education program paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School and a small vehicle driver,

Sarah Danley and Haley Snow as special education program paraprofessionals at Pocahontas School,

Toni Kaegy as a kindergarten paraprofessional at Greenville Elementary School, and

Josh McGill as a special education program paraprofessional at the high school.

Kayla Washburn was transferred from food service and hired as a special education program paraprofessional at Greenville Junior High School.