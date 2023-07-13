Vehicle Fire At Bond County Highway Department

Greenville Fire Protection District Firefighters were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the Bond County Highway Department building located at 1405 S. 4th Street Thursday morning around 5:40 AM.

Upon arrival, crews report smoke was visible from the vehicle bays of the facility. A “confirmed structure fire” alarm was activated, bringing Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District and RuralMed EMS to the scene as well.

Firefighters made access through the doorways and began attacking a vehicle fire inside one of the truck bays. After the initial knockdown of fire, crews attempted to open the garage roll-up doors. This proved difficult due to the power being shut off to fight the fire. Highway Department personnel utilized a trackhoe to remove one garage door to gain additional access. The trackhoe was also used to pull the burning pickup truck from the building.

Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire in the building. Due to the severity of smoke throughout the structure, multiple ventilation fans were placed in doorways.

The initial vehicle involved in the fire was destroyed. Several other highway maintenance vehicles and equipment suffered damage, some extensively.

The structure itself sustained heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the vehicle bays. Offices sustained some lesser amounts of smoke damage due to doors being closed.

There were no reported injuries.

Additional Mutual Aid was provided by Shoal Creek Fire Protection District for rehab services. Smithboro Fire Protection District and Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District were placed on standby at their stations.

The Greenville Police Department provided traffic control and closure of 4th street during the fire.

Crews were on the scene for a little over three hours and 4th Street was opened once fire personnel were back in service.