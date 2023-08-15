15 In New Bond County CEO Class

The Bond County CEO Class of 2023-24 began with a total of 15 senior students in it.

The class consists of seven from Mulberry Grove High School and eight from Bond County Unit 2 High School.

The Mulberry Grove participants are:

Addison Hebenstreit

Kassidy Jondro

Megan Mollett

Megan Schewe

Shawnee Tedrick

Dalani White

Genesis Williams

Unit 2 students in the class include:

Aidan Andris

Elusha Golovay

Sidney Griffin

Emma Haller

Madison Hook

Ava Mendenhall

Alex Pichaske

Grace Sperandio

Amanda Dussold returns as the CEO facilitator.

She invites county residents to follow the class on its Bond County CEO Facebook page.

CEO teaches entrepreneurship education, and seeks to prepare students to be responsible, enterprising individuals.

Business owners meet with the class, either in the classroom or at their businesses.

This is the seventh Bond County CEO class. Since the program started in the fall of 2017, a total of 89 students have been involved.