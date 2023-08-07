2023 Bond County Fair Talent Show Winners

Only three contestants were in the 2023 Bond County Fair Talent Show Sunday night, held in conjunction with the Little Miss Pageant.

Ellie Schaufelberger won first place in the Senior Division. She sang the song “Colors of the Wind.”

Ellie is the daughter of Patrick and Dieadre Schaufelberger.

Two sisters were in the Junior Division. Lexie and Audrey Cornelius danced to separate songs.

Audrey received first place and Lexie second place. Their parents are Teresa and Adam Cornelius.

The junior division is for those 14 years of age and younger, and the senior division is for the age group 15 to 21.

Audrey and Ellie will represent the Bond County in January at the State Fair Convention in Springfield.

Judges were Miranda Smith, Hailee Gombos, who sang the National Anthem to begin Sunday’s program, and Kylee DeLuca.