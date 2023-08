The Greenville Airport Authority is seeking bids for the lease of farmland owned by the Authority.

The land totals approximately 315 acres, and only bids on the total acreage are being accepted.

For more information or to obtain a bid packet, call Greenville Airport manager Larry Kleiner at 664-0926.

The bid receipt deadline is 4 p.m. September 13. Bids will be opened at 7 p.m. on that date.