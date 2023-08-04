Art Show In Greenville Opens Friday

Area residents are invited to attend the four-day art show of the Greenville Artist Guild, which opens Friday, August 4.

The theme for the show is “Copy Cat.”

Art Show Exhibition Coordinator Martha Iler said the object of the show is to find a piece that someone else created and use it as inspiration for your own art, whether that means copying it, or using it to bounce off of to create something unique.

Iler said the show is at the Maves Art Center, opening at 4 PM with a reception from 6 to 8 PM Friday. Saturday, August 5, the show will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM. Additional days include Friday, August 11, from 4 to 8 PM, and Saturday, August 12, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

The Maves Art Center is at 108 Beaumont Avenue in Greenville. Once again, the opening reception is 6 to 8 tonight.

Those attending can also receive more information about the Greenville Artist Guild.